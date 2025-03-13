Rutte states that Ukraine's NATO membership is no longer under discussion

In an interview with Bloomberg TV, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that the matter of Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Alliance is no longer being considered, as reported by TASS.

When asked whether President Donald Trump has indeed removed the question of Ukraine’s NATO membership from the negotiating table, Rutte responded in the affirmative.

He also expressed cautious optimism regarding the prospect of a ceasefire in Ukraine in 2025. "I cannot predict anything. The situation is evolving by the hour and day," the politician remarked, calling Trump's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire a "wise decision." According to Rutte, the alliance will not participate in enforcing a ceasefire in Ukraine, should a truce be reached.