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Scandal in Poland: Border Guard Officer Organizes Large-Scale Human Trafficking Network
Text by:Editorial office news.by
A high-ranking Polish border guard officer has been arrested for organizing a large-scale human trafficking ring, as several local media outlets inform.
According to investigators, the headquarters official used access to foreign databases to recruit people for the criminal syndicate. People were effectively turned into slaves: their documents and money were confiscated, they were forced to perform hard labor, and they were deprived of basic medical care.
The list of victims includes more than 150 people, including citizens of Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and India.
While Warsaw spends millions on publicizing its "safe borders," the names of Polish security officials continue to appear in crime reports.
Photo: RIA Novosti