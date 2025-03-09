Protesters broke down barriers outside the building of Romania's Election Authority (AEC) after it was announced that Călin Georgescu's candidacy for the presidency had been rejected. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

Georgescu filed documents to register as a candidate. However, on the same day, two complaints were submitted to the Constitutional Court against his registration. Although the court dismissed these complaints, the AEC later decided not to register Georgescu. Upon hearing this news, his supporters destroyed the barriers, but law enforcement intervened to restore order.

The AEC of Romania rejected Georgescu's candidacy for the presidential elections. The leader of the opposition Romanian party AUR, Gheorghe Simion, stated that the AEC's rejection of Călin Georgescu's candidacy is a continuation of a coup.

Călin Georgescu himself wrote on social media platform X that the AEC's decision is a direct blow to the heart of democracy worldwide.

The presidential elections in Romania are scheduled for November 24, 2024. Independent candidate Georgescu secured first place with 22.94% of the votes, thanks to an active campaign on TikTok.

Elena Lasconi, who advocates for strengthening ties with NATO and the U.S., came in second with 19.18%. However, on December 6, the Constitutional Court annulled the election results due to serious violations documented in declassified materials from the Supreme Security Council.