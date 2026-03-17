For Belarusians, Ukraine is a rather sensitive issue. In a "Topical Interview," Mark Episkopos, an expert at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Government (Washington, USA), shared his opinion on what is preventing US President Donald Trump from bringing peace to Ukraine.

The interviewee believes that the reality of the complex conflict, from a geopolitical and military perspective, is an obstacle. The Ukrainian conflict can truly be called complex, having developed over many decades.

"It took five years to resolve the Vietnam War, and that conflict was much simpler than the one in Ukraine. The Korean War also took years to resolve," the interviewee noted. Considering the Ukrainian situation, on one level there is a war between two Eastern European countries, and on another, a confrontation between Russia and the Western bloc, NATO, including the United States. Both elements of the conflict must be resolved as part of a lasting peace that all parties will accept. "There is serious resentment between the two sides. I absolutely understand why it exists. Both sides, for various reasons, believe it is more advantageous for them to continue the conflict because they expect better conditions for ending the conflict if it continues for another six months, a year, or a year and a half," said Mark Episkopos.

According to him, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, and the rest of the American negotiating team are working like Stakhanovites to create conditions that will interest Russia and Ukraine. This includes issues of security guarantees and territory. These are the two core pillars around which a deal is being crafted. But the more guarantees one side gives, the more territory the other side must be given. And vice versa. "There must be a balance, and we are seeking it. Territory remains the most difficult issue. Our team is proposing the idea of creating special economic and demilitarized zones, and is proposing international peacekeepers to facilitate discussions between Russia and Ukraine on sovereignty over the remainder of Donetsk," the expert said.