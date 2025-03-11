Trump Announces Intent to Call Putin

Following talks in Saudi Arabia, representatives from the United States and Ukraine have reached a consensus.

Ukraine has expressed its willingness to accept the U.S. proposal for an immediate 30-day ceasefire, which could be extended by mutual agreement if Russia complies with the terms. In return, the United States will immediately resume intelligence sharing and restore security assistance to Ukraine.

The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the aforementioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war. The American side intends to conduct related negotiations with Moscow in the near future. Donald Trump has announced that he will call Vladimir Putin soon, with the conversation likely to take place this Friday.

Donald Trump, the former President of the United States, stated: "I will speak with Vladimir Putin; it takes two to tango, as I've said. I hope he agrees as well, and I’m confident this will resolve about 75% of the issue, with the remainder concerning paperwork, land negotiations, and so forth."