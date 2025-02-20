3.55 BYN
3.26 BYN
3.40 BYN
Trump Speaks Out on U.S. Interference in Elections Abroad
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e7eab2b-7c50-4610-8504-c3591c4e7b2f/conversions/dce8ea25-c3f4-46ef-83c7-fb644512f33c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e7eab2b-7c50-4610-8504-c3591c4e7b2f/conversions/dce8ea25-c3f4-46ef-83c7-fb644512f33c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e7eab2b-7c50-4610-8504-c3591c4e7b2f/conversions/dce8ea25-c3f4-46ef-83c7-fb644512f33c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e7eab2b-7c50-4610-8504-c3591c4e7b2f/conversions/dce8ea25-c3f4-46ef-83c7-fb644512f33c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byWashington under Biden spent millions of dollars on election meddling around the world
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3e7eab2b-7c50-4610-8504-c3591c4e7b2f/dce8ea25-c3f4-46ef-83c7-fb644512f33c.jpg2025-02-20T10:28:13.000000Z00
Donald Trump asserted that Washington, under the Biden administration, has been pouring millions of dollars into election interference across the globe.
One notable example he provided was the expenditure of $21 million to boost voter turnout in India. Additionally, the United States invested millions in various initiatives in Cambodia, Serbia, Moldova, Liberia, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
Trump also pointed out the striking contrast in public reaction, noting that when small amounts are allegedly spent by Russia on U.S. elections, it somehow generates a significant uproar.