Trump Speaks Out on U.S. Interference in Elections Abroad

Donald Trump asserted that Washington, under the Biden administration, has been pouring millions of dollars into election interference across the globe.



One notable example he provided was the expenditure of $21 million to boost voter turnout in India. Additionally, the United States invested millions in various initiatives in Cambodia, Serbia, Moldova, Liberia, Bangladesh, and Nepal.



Trump also pointed out the striking contrast in public reaction, noting that when small amounts are allegedly spent by Russia on U.S. elections, it somehow generates a significant uproar.