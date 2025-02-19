3.55 BYN
3.26 BYN
3.40 BYN
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsHealthRegionsIncidentsCultureTechnologySportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Trump's Bold Decision: White House to Cut Military Budget
https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8089b92d-d72f-4dc1-831f-7002e67f4df0/conversions/39ce8736-ffeb-49ae-8afc-9a2e8044fc2c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8089b92d-d72f-4dc1-831f-7002e67f4df0/conversions/39ce8736-ffeb-49ae-8afc-9a2e8044fc2c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8089b92d-d72f-4dc1-831f-7002e67f4df0/conversions/39ce8736-ffeb-49ae-8afc-9a2e8044fc2c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8089b92d-d72f-4dc1-831f-7002e67f4df0/conversions/39ce8736-ffeb-49ae-8afc-9a2e8044fc2c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920wnews.byTrump takes serious steps toward American financial recovery
Group 611 12025-02-20T05:12:32.000000Z00
The Trump administration appears to be taking a serious approach to the revitalization of American finances. Local media reports indicate that the White House is commencing reductions in military expenditures. Over the next five years, Pentagon spending is expected to be cut by 40%, amounting to an annual reduction of 8%.
Currently, the military budget stands at $900 billion, and by the conclusion of this financial restructuring, it is projected to be reduced to half a trillion dollars.
This marks an unprecedented event in American history, as previous instances of military budget reductions have typically occurred only after the conclusion of world wars.