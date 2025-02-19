The Trump administration appears to be taking a serious approach to the revitalization of American finances. Local media reports indicate that the White House is commencing reductions in military expenditures. Over the next five years, Pentagon spending is expected to be cut by 40%, amounting to an annual reduction of 8%.

Currently, the military budget stands at $900 billion, and by the conclusion of this financial restructuring, it is projected to be reduced to half a trillion dollars.