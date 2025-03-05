Tusk Calls on Europe to Engage in Arms Race with Russia

An emergency summit is currently taking place in Brussels to discuss aid for Ukraine and the rearmament of Europe.

According to a plan proposed by the European Commission, €800 billion will be provided as loans to member states on the condition that they collectively purchase European weapons for Kiev.

Under Ursula von der Leyen's vision, these funds are intended for the production of air defense systems in the EU and armaments for Ukraine. Additionally, Brussels has suggested that member states increase their current defense spending by 1.5% to raise funds for armament production. Despite experts deeming the plan unsuccessful, many European leaders are eager to advocate for increased defense budgets. For instance, Polish Prime Minister Tusk has urged Europe to participate in an arms race with Russia, while Lithuanian President Nausėda has called for all EU member states to boost defense expenditures.

Gitanas Nausėda, President of Lithuania:

"We commit to supporting Ukraine with 0.25% of our GDP each year. We've calculated that if all countries make the same commitment, Ukraine will receive €43 billion. That is a substantial amount, and it's what they truly need right now."