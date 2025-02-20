U.S. declare illegal border crossings down 95 percent under Trump

The number of cases of illegal crossings of the US border after Trump took office as President has decreased by 95%. This was reported by a congressman, a member of the Republican Party.

On social media, Ben Kline noted that this is a big victory for border security, but the work is not over yet. He also added that the Republican Party is fulfilling its campaign promises: there is a state of emergency at the border with Mexico, and illegal immigrants are being deported without an immigration court ruling.