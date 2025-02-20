3.55 BYN
U.S. declare illegal border crossings down 95 percent under Trump
The number of cases of illegal crossings of the US border after Trump took office as President has decreased by 95%. This was reported by a congressman, a member of the Republican Party.
On social media, Ben Kline noted that this is a big victory for border security, but the work is not over yet. He also added that the Republican Party is fulfilling its campaign promises: there is a state of emergency at the border with Mexico, and illegal immigrants are being deported without an immigration court ruling.
U.S. military troop-carrier aviation is brought into play to bring migrants home.