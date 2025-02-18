U.S. suspends applications of migrants from Ukraine and Latin America

The Trump Administration has suspended consideration of applications submitted by migrants from Ukraine and Latin America, who were allowed to enter the United States under certain programs during the Administration of former President Joe Biden. BelTA reports citing CBS News.

"According to two US officials and an internal memo obtained by CBS News, the Trump Administration has put on pause all applications submitted by migrants from Latin America and Ukraine who were allowed to enter under certain Biden-era programs, referring to fraud and security concerns," the story said.

It is noted that the measures could affect migrants who are in the process of applying for various immigration benefits that would allow them to remain in the U.S. legally.

While the exact number of migrants affected is unknown, the delay covers the applications to several Biden Administration programs that have allowed hundreds of thousands of foreigners to come to the U.S. legally through an immigration law known as Advance Parole. CBS notes that the measures are being introduced for an indefinite term while officials work to identify potential fraud and improve verification procedures related to national security and public safety.

On February 14, a senior official at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), Andrew Davidson, ordered an agency-wide "administrative pause" on all "pending benefit requests" submitted by migrants already allowed to enter the United States under the Biden Administration's programs. One of them, called "Unity for Ukraine" was established to grant asylum to Ukrainians. Under it, approximately 240,000 Ukrainian citizens arrived in the country by January 20, 2025.