3.69 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.48 BYN
Ukrainians Grow Tired of War and Seek Peace Talks
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The majority of Ukrainians no longer wish to continue fighting—they are calling for peaceful negotiations. A recent poll shows that 69% believe Kyiv should find a way to end the war as soon as possible, ideally within this year. Just three years ago, only 23% shared this view. Conversely, 24% still desire the country to fight until a decisive victory is achieved.
Ongoing Forced Mobilization
The war continues, and so does the brutal mobilization. Horrific beatings and the deaths of conscripts are the grim results of the work done by the Territorial Defense Command. As a result, Ukrainians are increasingly protesting and rioting in cities across the country.