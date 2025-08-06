3.69 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.48 BYN
UN Recognizes Gagauz Leader Gutul’s Right to Appeal
The rights of Gagauz Autonomous Region leader Eughenia Gutul to a fair trial and the opportunity to appeal her sentence must be upheld, acknowledged a representative of the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, reports RIA Novosti.
However, the official clarified that the office does not possess detailed information on the case. Earlier, the Deputy Secretary-General’s representative described Gutul’s conviction as an "internal matter of Moldova."
It is recalled that the Chișinău district court sentenced Gutul to seven years in prison on charges related to financing the banned Moldovan party "Shor." The autonomous region’s leader called her sentence a "political reprisal ordered from above" and declared her intent to fight for her reputation and truth.