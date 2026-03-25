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UN: Strikes on Nuclear Facilities Could Lead to Global Catastrophe
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The UN is concerned about the attacks on nuclear facilities being exchanged between the parties to the Gulf conflict.
Two such incidents occurred in the past 24 hours. First, Israel attacked the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, Iran. The Iranians, in turn, hit the Dimona nuclear center, known for developing the Israeli atomic bomb, with a missile.
The UN Human Rights Office issued a statement emphasizing that such tactics by both sides could lead to a global catastrophe. Such attacks are poorly consistent with international law and have enormous escalation potential, UN officials believe.