UN: Strikes on Nuclear Facilities Could Lead to Global Catastrophe

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The UN is concerned about the attacks on nuclear facilities being exchanged between the parties to the Gulf conflict.

Two such incidents occurred in the past 24 hours. First, Israel attacked the nuclear power plant in Bushehr, Iran. The Iranians, in turn, hit the Dimona nuclear center, known for developing the Israeli atomic bomb, with a missile.