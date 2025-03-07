A sensational article has emerged in The Wall Street Journal, revealing that discussions are taking place within Germany's corridors of power regarding the potential development of a nuclear bomb.

As a signatory of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, Germany is unable to officially acquire nuclear weapons. However, the newspaper reports that there is a possibility that Germany might attempt to secretly develop such a capability, given the country's advanced technological prowess. This scenario is not unprecedented, as nations like Israel, South Africa, and even Sweden have successfully navigated similar paths, with Israel reportedly possessing nuclear weapons while maintaining silence on the issue.

The primary motivation for Germany's potential clandestine nuclear ambitions appears to be the warming relations between the United States and Russia, which German elites perceive as a threat. They seek to ensure that the country is prepared to engage in warfare of any intensity independently, without relying on allies for assistance.