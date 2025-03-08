Watch onlineTV Programm
Weapons Instead of Cars: Audi Plant Proposed for Conversion to Military Production

The now-closed Audi factory in Brussels has been proposed for conversion into a military-industrial complex, as announced by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken.

This statement follows a previously approved plan for rearmament in Europe, which includes the establishment of a €150 billion fund.

Funds from this initiative will be provided to EU countries in the form of loans aimed at enhancing their defense capabilities— for example, for the procurement of air defense systems and munitions.

The Audi plant officially ceased operations in Brussels on February 28 amid a crisis in the European automotive industry, leaving approximately 3,000 employees without work.