The now-closed Audi factory in Brussels has been proposed for conversion into a military-industrial complex, as announced by Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken.

This statement follows a previously approved plan for rearmament in Europe, which includes the establishment of a €150 billion fund.

Funds from this initiative will be provided to EU countries in the form of loans aimed at enhancing their defense capabilities— for example, for the procurement of air defense systems and munitions.