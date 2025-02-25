Belovezhskaya Pushcha in danger - UN, UNDP,WHO representatives visited Belarusian-Polish border

The damage to Belovezhskaya Pushcha caused by the Polish 5-meter fence on the border with Belarus was assessed by the representatives of international organizations. For two days they visited various institutions and organizations of Brest region.

The Polish fence on the border with Belarus cut through Belovezhskaya Pushcha like a knife. Some animals, birds, a number of bogs and valuable old-growth trees are threatened with extinction. For three years environmentalists have been sounding the alarm in order to prevent the damage that the 5-meter high construction can cause to Belovezhskaya Pushcha. Today a delegation of international organizations visited the Belarusian-Polish border. Animal tracks are everywhere. Looking for the place to pass, the animals run a few meters and turn away. There are about two dozen wickets all along the fence. And even if they were open, the animals are not "bound" to such passages. They stick to the previously laid paths that they have been walking on for years.

The Poland's side installed a 186 km long fence. The 5.5-meter-high fence divided the forest and became a serious obstacle to animal migration throughout 60 km.

Rare animal species

Their isolation from each other threatens to impoverish the gene pool. Rare animal species are at risk of extinction: lynxes, bears, bison, which are already genetically vulnerable species. The experts are sure that the Polish fence causes an impressive damage to the whole Belovezhskaya Pushcha - a UNESCO heritage. Due to this barrier, the groundwater level is changing, which may lead to the death of valuable old-growth trees, and a number of bogs will be lost. And they are extremely necessary for rare bird species, which may also disappear.

Vyacheslav Kravchuk, Head of the Scientific Department of the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park:

"When the Poles built the road and the fence, they cut down a section of forest, thus disturbing the soil cover. The road created an artificial dam, which blocked the movement of surface water and, naturally, caused disturbance of the hydrological regime. When the road was built, it became a bridge for introducing a large number of invasive species into Belovezhskaya Pushcha."

The Poles started erecting the Iron Curtain 3 years ago under the pretext of protection from illegal migrants. All this time Belarusians have been sounding the alarm to preserve the last large massif of primeval forest in Europe. The possible consequences of the erected structure have already been assessed by the experts of UNESCO - the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources.

Vyacheslav Kravchuk, Head of the Scientific Department of the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park:

“About 15 recommendations were given. Almost all of them were sent to the Polish side. These expert recommendations were incorporated into the Resolution of the World Heritage Center, which took place in New Delhi at the 46th session of the World Heritage Committee. We are waiting to see the outcomes. What the Poles will do."

Representatives of international organizations assessed possible damage to nature

The impact of the Polish wall on Belovezhskaya Pushcha has been discussed today by representatives of international organizations together with the national coordinator of the Sustainable Development Goals, Sergei Khomenko, who visited the border crossing point “Pererov”.

Sergey Khomenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic:

"The UN representatives, who got acquainted with the social and economic development of Brest region, had to see how in reality the ecology corresponds to the SDGs that were defined back in 2015. The money spent on the construction of the reinforced concrete structure could have been used to maintain the environment, to support those countries where it is necessary, to eliminate poverty and hunger."

Rasul Bagirov, the UN Resident Coordinator in the Republic of Belarus:

"Everyone has their own truth. It is very difficult to say who is to blame, who is right. But purely humanly speaking - such walls should not exist. I'm not talking about animals that can't migrate, etc. It's a human wall, and it should just come down."

Ready to reach out to bordering side

As a side note, exactly in this place a visa-free regime for foreigners visiting Belarus was first introduced. The route was very popular. Guests from Canada, Ecuador, Australia, New Zealand... But in March 2020, due to the pandemic, the traffic was stopped on the initiative of the neighboring country.

Sergei Dmitriev, official representative of the Brest Border Guard Group:

"Only one passenger checkpoint - Brest - is currently functioning along the entire length of the Belarusian-Polish border. If the Polish side is ready, we would be glad to resume traffic at the other checkpoints as well, which would allow citizens of other states to visit our country and see our hospitality. And today we wish to communicate this position to the representatives of international organizations, to lay emphasis to the openness of the Belarusian side and readiness to meet the offers of the neighboring side."

The program of the two-day visit also included health care, cultural and educational institutions, sports complexes in Brest, Baranavichy, Kobrin and Kamenets district.