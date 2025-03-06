3.58 BYN
3.23 BYN
3.49 BYN
Almost 85% of settlements between CIS member states made in national currencies
About 85% of mutual settlements on trade operations between the CIS member states are made in national currencies. This was reported by Russia's permanent representative to the Commonwealth Andrei Grozov. He noted that in general the CIS is developing steadily and progressively.
The economic development indicators of the association speak for themselves (GDP growth for January-November 2024 amounted to 4.7%). Mutual trade turnover within the Commonwealth in 2024 increased by 11% and reached almost 84 billion US dollars.