The level of energy independence in Belarus has reached 30%. This announcement was made on February 27 by the Department for Energy Efficiency, which assessed past accomplishments and outlined future goals.

Our country now satisfies nearly one-third of its energy resource needs on its own. A significant contribution to this achievement has come from our nuclear power station, as electricity generated by the BelAES has bolstered our energy independence.

What tasks are set for the upcoming five-year period?

Belarus aims to reduce the energy intensity of GDP by 5%. Enhancing energy efficiency has become a national priority. The challenge lies in finding ways to decrease energy expenditures while maintaining a fully operational economy, particularly in the real sector and the most energy-intensive industries. The key to this lies in reducing the overall energy intensity of the Belarusian economy. During the current five-year period, a target has been set to achieve a 7% reduction.

Moreover, we are performing even better than anticipated. In the next five years, we plan to cut an additional 5%. Ultimately, these efforts will enhance both the quality of our products and our competitiveness in both domestic and international markets. Collaborative initiatives with our Russian colleagues are also underway, focusing on developing incentives for boosting energy efficiency in the real sector.

Vitaly Kretsky, Director of the Department for Energy Efficiency:

"Today, the primary low-cost, rapidly recouped energy-saving measures have largely been exhausted. It is now essential to introduce new technologies and materials, and no one understands better how to do this than the organizations themselves, along with technologists and engineers. We are providing them with that opportunity by reducing the administrative burden from the state and allowing them to independently determine their direction. Additionally, we are exploring potential avenues for incentives with our colleagues from the Russian Federation. These could include tax breaks, reduced loan rates, or subsidies on interest payments; these are still in development."

From an energy efficiency standpoint, nuclear kilowatts have numerous advantages. The current capabilities of the Ostrovets plant may not be the end of our nuclear energy ambitions; the question of constructing additional stations remains open. This year, we will draw conclusions about whether the country needs another such station or energy block. The Department for Energy Efficiency emphasized that a clear, forward-looking plan is essential regarding the objectives of the generated electricity.

Vitaly Kretsky, Director of the Department for Energy Efficiency:

"The government has set the task of thoroughly exploring these projects. I can confirm that we already have a portfolio of projects prepared. By 2030, we aim to implement approximately 80 initiatives aimed at increasing electricity consumption, with a total projected volume of an additional 4 billion kilowatt-hours. Currently, we stand at around 43 billion and must reach about 47 billion kilowatt-hours by 2030."