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Government-level talks begin in Muscat on April 1. The Belarusian delegation is led by the Minister of Foreign Affairs. At the instigation of our countries' leaders, a number of significant joint projects in various fields have been identified. How is their implementation progressing?

One of the good news of March was the visa-free regime. This is no longer just an intention; all agreements have entered into force. You can see: sunshine, eternal summer, and the sea. Tourists will love it here. Belarusians and Omanis can visit each other for 30 days without wasting time on visa formalities. Incidentally, Oman's First Information Channel was one of the first to take advantage of this opportunity. This is certainly a signal. Belarus and Oman are opening all ways for business flows and the development of educational and tourism opportunities.

The leaders initiated visa-free travel and other projects. They are truly being promoted by active political dialogue. In the last year the President of Belarus and the Sultan of Oman exchanged visits. Lukashenko even visited twice.

The result was a comprehensive roadmap for cooperation. It includes specific objectives in a wide range of areas: industry, food security, transport, logistics, and investment.

To ensure systematic collaboration on these issues, a joint committee on cooperation and investment was established. Its overseer on the Omani side is the Crown Prince, Minister of Culture, Youth, and Sports. He visited Belarus and met with the President. Alexander Lukashenko noted at the time that, with the minister's personal involvement, the government and business community had made significant progress in a number of areas.

The first meeting of the new committee on cooperation and investment is currently taking place in Muscat. These are bilateral negotiations at the government level, designed to advance joint projects. Specific areas can even be gauged by the composition of the participants. The Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food, the Belarusian pharmaceutical industry, the National Tourism Agency, and the High-Tech Park are all present.

Belarus is open to all Omani initiatives and has repeatedly emphasized this. These initiatives are part of Oman's strategic development plan for decades to come. The country aspires to be not only an oil and gas power, but also to develop its industry, food sector, education, and healthcare.