Belarus became main supplier of rapeseed oil to Norway by end of 2024
According to the data from the United Nations International Trade Statistics
According to the data of the United Nations International Trade Statistics, Belarus has become the main supplier of rapeseed oil to Norway by the end of 2024.
It is reported that Belarus supplied oil to the Norwegian market for $175 million, thus significantly outstripping European exporters. Statistics show that the peak of imports from our country was in August and October.
In general, vegetable oil producing companies expand their sales geography and increase supply volumes. Consumers of several dozen countries have already appreciated edible rapeseed oil under the "Made in Belarus" brand.