It is no longer a secret: the global center of power is shifting eastward. Belarus senses this trend and is building relationships with all who understand the value of equal partnership. A prime example of this is the United Arab Emirates. The Gulfood exhibition continues in Dubai, where 12 of our enterprises are showcasing their products. Important negotiations took place on the sidelines of the forum today. Furthermore, a delegation from the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has traveled to Fujairah to establish contacts with businesses in the youngest emirate.

The next Gulfood has already been announced for January 2026. The exhibition will move to a new, larger location. This presents us with the opportunity to expand our presence and showcase even more enterprises. This was discussed by the heads of the chambers of commerce and industry of Belarus and Dubai.

Belarus is cultivating relationships with each of the Emirates. An agreement on cooperation has been signed with the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Fujairah.

This is the youngest emirate, separated from Sharjah only in 1953. Fujairah is actively building and developing and not at the expense of oil. 75% of the territory is mountainous, which means that construction materials generate good earnings. Also, logistics are key—a major international port is located here. It is the second largest port in the world for transshipment and the third one in terms of raw material storage.

Our major food production enterprises have presented their capabilities. Each of them intends to find new partners in the Emirates and to trade more, including through the exchange. The Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange also has its own interests in the region.