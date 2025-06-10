Belarus drafts decree for OTC Forex market

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/419c60ba-1e82-42d2-aacf-8371237b0bf7/conversions/3b7b6f36-fe8e-49bd-ae1a-83839e3b2b76-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/419c60ba-1e82-42d2-aacf-8371237b0bf7/conversions/3b7b6f36-fe8e-49bd-ae1a-83839e3b2b76-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/419c60ba-1e82-42d2-aacf-8371237b0bf7/conversions/3b7b6f36-fe8e-49bd-ae1a-83839e3b2b76-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/419c60ba-1e82-42d2-aacf-8371237b0bf7/conversions/3b7b6f36-fe8e-49bd-ae1a-83839e3b2b76-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus will change the rules to play on Forex trading system. A draft decree has been developed to revive this sphere.

In recent years, the volume of the Belarusian market has significantly decreased - there are only six companies left (that's half what it was three years ago).

In particular, the regulator plans to allow Forex companies to work with securities and tokens, as well as to engage in a wider range of operations.

To bring back foreign clients, they also want to allow electronic money settlements, and most importantly, they will be able to accumulate clients' money on accounts in foreign banks to minimize the risks of transfers due to sanctions.