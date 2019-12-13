Belarus ranks 1st in CIS countries in terms of trade turnover with St. Petersburg

The Trinity Bridge was illuminated in the colors of the Belarusian flag. This is how St. Petersburg welcomes Belarusians. The Union State of the two countries is an example for many today. We offer many developments to our BRICS and SCO partners. After all, only together are we strong and truly technologically independent.

Fact Mutual trade between Belarus and St. Petersburg has grown by 10%

The Belarusian Prime Minister called the development of industrial cooperation an additional added value of cooperation between Belarus and St. Petersburg. The general trade is also growing. It is plus 10 percent this year.

Tatyana Stolyarova, Deputy Chairperson of the State Committee on Science and Technology of Belarus:

"Currently, new methods are being developed in the field of healthcare. This is treatment, these are various antitumor studies, these are new materials created using additive technologies. Therefore, this is most likely how we understand the future. This is how we select projects".

New joint documents have been signed

The Business Cooperation Council is discussing new projects. As a result, the minutes of the meeting were signed, as well as memorandums on further updating the fleet of passenger and municipal vehicles and agreements on scientific and humanitarian projects.

Exhibition and fair of Belarusian goods in St. Petersburg

The taste of Belarus. The goods are simply flying off the stands. The fair in the Park of Russia will definitely increase sales. Here, the retail chains and catering of St. Petersburg choose the best.

450 thousand tons of our food are shipped to the St. Petersburg market annually. We also offer financial instruments for export.

Roman Brodov, First Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Belarus:

"For the first time, Russian partners have become interested in loans in Belarusian rubles, the rates in the Belarusian currency are very low, which are provided by decree of the head of state with state support. And for the first time, our partner is considering lending in Belarus in our national currency."