Belarus reckons to launch tractor machinery production in Zimbabwe by 2027

"All projects, including projects to set up assembly plants in Zimbabwe, are already underway. We plan to launch the tractor facility by 2027 and a little later – that of trucks and passenger vehicles," Aleksandr Yefimov said.

The Industry Minister assessed the cooperation with Zimbabwe as strategic. "Zimbabwe has been identified as one of the key countries on the African continent in terms of export diversification and export development strategy. We have quite a lot of plans there and we are implementing them quite successfully," he noted.