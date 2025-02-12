Belarus to take part in GulFood 2025 international exhibition in Dubai

Belarusian enterprises will take part in the international food exhibition GulFood 2025 in Dubai.

Traditionally, this exhibition attracts a huge number of specialists. More than five thousand five hundred enterprises from almost 130 countries took part in it in 2024. The total amount of contracts concluded is 12 billion dollars. Our manufacturers presented 13 enterprises from the dairy to meat industry, also count on concluding deals on supplies to the UAE market. This was reported by the Consul General of Belarus in Dubai.

There is great interest in the exhibition, since the UAE market is highly solvent, and its volume of food products is estimated at 50 billion dollars. We are also interested in entering the countries of the Middle East, Africa and Asia through the Emirates.

"There is currently a demand for premium products, organic and environmentally friendly products. This is what experts say. This is the niche in which Belarusian meat and dairy enterprises are particularly strong," said Alexey Zhaldybin, Consul General of Belarus in Dubai.

"Belarusian food products can already be seen on the shelves of large chains. These are primarily dairy products, cottage cheese, sour cream. Our fish products are also present. Therefore, we already have recognition of the "Made in Belarus" brand. It is in demand and loved by consumers in the United Arab Emirates. Another thing is that the market volumes are colossal. They are not comparable with the volumes of our supplies. This means that there is room to grow in terms of supply volumes, both for the already proven group of products and in the search for new areas where great interest from consumers can be concentrated."