Belarusian dairy products sold to Jordan via commodity exchange for the first time

Belarusian dairy products were sold to Jordan for the first time. The deals were concluded at the Universal Commodity Exchange.

The subject of the trial purchase was skim milk powder and whey powder in the volume of 26 tons.

Jordan joined the list of Middle East countries using our exchange platform to buy domestic goods. The UAE and Lebanon are the leaders in terms of the amount of transactions for 9 months.

Compared to January-September 2023, the turnover of Emirati participants increased in monetary terms by 96 times, and that of Lebanese participants - by 1.5 times.