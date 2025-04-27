Belarusian delegation to take part in exposition "INNOPROM. Central Asia"

The industrial partnership strategy will be discussed on April 28 in Tashkent at the exhibition "INNOPROM. Central Asia". Belarusian enterprises are also taking part in the exposition. Economic cooperation within the CIS will also be discussed in Uzbekistan.

The exhibition "INNOPROM. Central Asia" is starting in Tashkent for the 5th time. Belarus is an active participant, because industry has always been and remains one of the drivers of our development. Belarus also produces and supplies a lot of equipment, exports it to the Central Asian market.

Our country has something to bring, show and discuss some trends in this market. In 2025, it brought two dozen companies - such holdings as "Autocomponents", "Energokomplekt", BELAZ, "Gomselmash", as well as microelectronics "INTEGRAL".

Everyone has business negotiations planned, demonstration of their equipment. The Minsk Tractor Works is showing Belarusian tractors, which are already working in the fields of Central Asia, including Uzbekistan in particular. One of the machines was made by MTZ specifically for Uzbekistan, and it is working in cotton fields.

Today's "INNOPROM" will start closer to midday. The President of Uzbekistan will take part in the opening. The heads of all delegations that brought their equipment to this exhibition will also be here.

"INNOPROM" is not just an exposition, it is also a forum where business and government agencies discuss important issues. They will talk about logistics in Central Asia, as well as new production chains.

The Belarusian delegation at "INNOPROM" is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko, the delegation includes the Governor of the Grodno Region Yuri Karayev and Deputy Chairperson of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Elena Malinovskaya.