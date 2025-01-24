3.45 RUB
Belarus' gold and foreign exchange reserves grow in January
Belarus's international reserves increased due to the growth in the value of monetary gold, special drawing rights and a number of other assets.
The Belarusian gold and foreign exchange reserves grew by 410 million dollars last month, the National Bank reports.
As of February 1, the country's international reserve assets amounted to 9 billion 333 million dollars. A month earlier, they were at the level of 8.9 billion dollars.