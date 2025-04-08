Ethiopia interested in Belarus' technologies in agriculture, processing and machinery manufacturing

Ethiopia is interested in Belarusian technologies used in agriculture, processing, and machine building for the agricultural sector. This was stated by the Speaker of the Ethiopian Federation Council during a meeting with the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic Sergei Aleinik

Talks about the development of cooperation were held on the sidelines of the 150th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Tashkent. Ethiopian parliamentarians were invited to visit our country at the Belagro exhibition.

Africa is rapidly developing, and the continent is interested in Belarusian technologies. The discussion continued at the meeting with parliamentarians of Equatorial Guinea. Earlier, the leaders of the two countries identified the growth zones for cooperation. The goal is, among other things, to create the necessary legislative framework and facilitate the development of economic ties. On April 8, the work on enhancing bilateral cooperation with Uzbekistan also continued. The parliamentarians visited the UzFood exhibition. This is one of major national events in the food industry, which gathers leading industry participants - manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and customers from different countries (more than 400 companies from 30 countries). This year, 16 Belarusian companies are presenting their products.