EU unable to compensate Polish businessmen for losses from closing borders with Belarus

After the borders with Belarus were closed, Polish businessmen began to suffer large losses, many were forced to dismiss their employees, Olga Lazorkina, analyst of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Research (BISR) spoke live on the First Information Channel.

"Some companies have reduced the export of their products by 40%, are firing employees and paying strong attention to the losses suffered by border regions due to the fact that Belarusians have stopped traveling on weekends, and what amounts they left behind, and what the trade turnover was with Belarus," the expert stated.