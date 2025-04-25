Expanding borders - Belarusian light industry delegation held talks in India

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d655605-5500-4c80-8da0-2bbeee9e235c/conversions/501e8d37-6a23-4ba1-bf12-66cee7553f48-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d655605-5500-4c80-8da0-2bbeee9e235c/conversions/501e8d37-6a23-4ba1-bf12-66cee7553f48-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d655605-5500-4c80-8da0-2bbeee9e235c/conversions/501e8d37-6a23-4ba1-bf12-66cee7553f48-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3d655605-5500-4c80-8da0-2bbeee9e235c/conversions/501e8d37-6a23-4ba1-bf12-66cee7553f48-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarusian light industry expands the boundaries of cooperation. Our delegation held talks in India with representatives of the BRICS Women's Business Alliance and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

They discussed opportunities for direct interaction with Indian textile and garment manufacturers, as well as prospects of cooperation between technologists and designers to create a product in demand in the broad market. Belarusian specialists are interested in strengthening international cooperation in the field of promotion of light industry products.

The Belarusians also took part in the prestigious national clothing exhibition at the Bombay Exhibition Center and held a marathon of bilateral talks. A great interest in Belarusian fabrics, technologies of their production and creation of finished products was noted.