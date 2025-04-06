First time Belarus takes part in AIM Congress in Abu Dhabi

The 14th annual investment meeting AIM Congress 2025 in Abu Dhabi takes place on April 7. The Belarusian delegation is also taking part in the event. BelTA correspondent reports.

Established as the leading investment platform in the Middle East - the AIM Congress is dedicated to advancing the future of globalized investment and its industrial impact by charting the course for emerging investment trends.

AIM Congress 2025 is based on 8 portfolios: foreign direct investment, global trade, global manufacturing, cities of the future, digital economy, finance of the future, startups and entrepreneurship.

It is the first time that the Republic of Belarus takes part in such a large-scale regional event, presenting its investment, trade and economic, logistics, and IT potential. The delegation headed by Denis Meleshkin, Deputy Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is holding a series of business meetings and negotiations within the framework of the AIM Congress. Belarusian experts participate in thematic sessions and information platforms. The event brings together corporate leaders, politicians, businessmen, regional and international investors, entrepreneurs, leading scientists and experts, demonstrating up-to-date information, strategies and knowledge on attracting investments.

Within the framework of AIM Congress the Belarusian exposition with participation of industry leaders - SE Belintertrans, Eurotorg LLC, Indev Solutions OJSC, as well as FEZ Brest, FEZ Gomel-Raton, FEZ Mogilev is presented.

Thus, representatives of FEZ Mogilev exhibit the use of unique carbonate-containing tripoli from the Stalnoye deposit to create import-substituting production of prolonged-acting fertilizers. FEZ Brest demonstrates the project of a modern greenhouse complex of the fifth class, designed to produce up to 18.5 thousand tons of tomatoes and 13 thousand tons of cucumbers annually. Creation of a multimodal logistics center with a port customs zone and development of a cargo hub at Gomel airport is presented by FEZ Gomel-Raton.

State Enterprise Belintertrans, a leader in the logistics industry of Belarus, offers services within the framework of China's One Belt, One Road initiative. The company organizes cargo transportation between Belarus, China and the EU, and is also developing routes to the Middle East and Africa.

In 2025 in AIM Congress is represented by 180 countries, more than 20 thousand delegates, formed more than 400 sub-sessions and conferences, which announced more than 1.2 thousand speakers.

The organizers of AIM Congress 2025 have confirmed the participation of VIP guests in the plenary part, a series of business meetings and exhibition events. Among the participants are the Presidents of Armenia, Congo, Prime Ministers of Cambodia, Turks and Caicos Islands, as well as heads of international and regional organizations.