Head of BelCCI and Chairman of Dubai Chamber of Commerce hold a meeting. What is discussed?

In the course of the hour-long briefing the parties talked about how to run business in the UAE, the benefits and commitments.

As a side note, the next Gulfood has already been announced for January 2026. The exhibition will move to a new and larger venue, which will enable to expand the Belarusian exposition. This was discussed today by Chairman of the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mikhael Miatlikov and Chairman of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce Mr. Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair. A topic of development of bilateral economic relations between Belarus and Dubai was also touched during the parties' conversation.