Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

Inflation rate has dropped to 3.5% in Belarus

Inflation rate has dropped to 3.5% in Belarus

Positive trend in inflationary processes has been shaped in Belarus. This was stated by Deputy Chairperson of the National Statistical Committee Natalya Tarasyuk.

While inflation exceeded 17% when the current pricing system was introduced in September 2022, it has fallen to 12.8% as of the end of the year 2022.

In 2024, its level was 5.2%. The measures taken also made it possible to curb the depreciation of the population's incomes, had a positive impact on livelihoods, and reduced poverty to the lowest level on record, which is 3.5%."