Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIncidentsIn the worldRegionsCultureHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
IndustryTradeAgriculture

MAZ representative office officially opened in New Delhi

MAZ representative office officially opened in New Delhi

At the enterprise noted that such an important step will facilitate the establishment of business relations with Indian manufacturers of components, raw materials and materials, as well as machine tool equipment.

India is a new but very promising region for MAZ. The Belarusian manufacturer considers this market as an outpost in terms of supplying components and equipment, so the process of enhancing bilateral cooperation goes actively.