MTW received an award in Russia for the best industrial excursions

Minsk Tractor Works became the first Belarusian enterprise to receive a prize in Russia in the sphere of event marketing and communications. In other words, the plant was awarded the prize for the best industrial excursions.

The victory proves the high level of industrial tourism in the country and opens up new opportunities for its promotion in the international arena.

In 2024 about 20 thousand tourists visited MTW. Almost 5 thousand of them were foreigners. The geography covers 43 countries, including for the first time guests from Peru, Yemen, Syria and Portugal. Many foreign citizens came to us visa-free.