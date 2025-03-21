3.66 BYN
New resident of Great Stone will present innovative technology
The company's products will be designed for use in the construction, agriculture, energy, oil and gas sectors
The China-Belarus Industrial Park Great Stone has registered a new resident.
The company will create a high-tech production facility for aluminum cooling radiators.
This innovative technology is essentially a multilayer system of alternating plates, ensuring high efficiency in heat exchange, compactness and mechanical durability.
Company's products can be used in construction, agriculture, energy, and the oil and gas sectors. It will be supplied to the markets of the EAEU countries and to the domestic market.