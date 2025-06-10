Osmolovsky: Interest in Stock Trading is Growing

"E-commerce is growing all over the world. Exchange trading is one of the varieties of electronic commerce. And there is more and more interest in it," said Alexander Osmolovsky - Chairman of the Board of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange. - The point is that exchange trading is not just electronic platforms where transactions are made. It is, first of all, a mechanism enabling to determine the market value of goods, to increase their margins for export sales and, most importantly, makes this mechanism of transactions transparent and fair. Therefore, interest in exchange trading is growing. If we even look at the figures for the growth of commodity turnover at the exchange trades of the Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange, we will see that last year the growth amounted to more than 150%."