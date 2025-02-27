Watch onlineTV Programm
Philippines, Cuba, Chile. BELGOSPISHCHEPROM opened new export markets in 2024

Belarusian state food industry concern BELGOSPISHCHEPROM opened up new markets in 2024. For the first time the products were supplied to Afghanistan, Jordan, Bahrain, the Philippines, Brazil, Cuba and Chile.

Geographically, the export portfolio is now represented by fifty countries. The focus is on the markets of the countries of the far abroad. Since 2019, exports in this direction have increased more than five times.

Oleg Zhidkov, Head of the Concern, noted that 2024 was tough for the industry, but for a current year the government also targeted no less demanding performance indicators to the enterprises of food processing industry.