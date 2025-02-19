3.55 BYN
Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko's Official Visit to Uganda: What Can Belarus Offer?
On February 20, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko embarked on an official visit to Uganda, a country nestled in East Africa.
Key discussions are set to take place with the President and the Prime Minister of Uganda.
The main meetings are scheduled for Friday, February 21, where a wide array of topics of mutual interest will be addressed. Belarus is ready to share its technologies and products, and is extending offers to partners for export financing support schemes.
Furthermore, a ceremonial opening of the office of the Honorary Consul of Belarus will take place in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda.
With a population of approximately 45 million, Uganda's economy is significantly driven by agriculture. The nation cultivates coffee, tea, tobacco, cotton, vegetables, and fruits, while also engaging in fishing activities. Agriculture employs around 82% of the population. The industrial sector is predominantly made up of small and medium enterprises focused on the processing of raw materials, textile production, and the manufacture of construction materials.