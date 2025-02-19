Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko's Official Visit to Uganda: What Can Belarus Offer?

On February 20, Belarusian Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko embarked on an official visit to Uganda, a country nestled in East Africa.

Key discussions are set to take place with the President and the Prime Minister of Uganda.

The main meetings are scheduled for Friday, February 21, where a wide array of topics of mutual interest will be addressed. Belarus is ready to share its technologies and products, and is extending offers to partners for export financing support schemes.

Furthermore, a ceremonial opening of the office of the Honorary Consul of Belarus will take place in Kampala, the capital city of Uganda.