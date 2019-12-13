3.42 RUB
Snopkov: Belarusian economy developing at rate higher than the world average
The Belarusian economy is developing at a rate higher than the world average, and this trend has been observed for the second year.
October 22, First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov said this in the Oval Hall of the House of Representatives. It is a question and answer day in the parliament, the format is already traditional.
