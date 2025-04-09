3.64 BYN
Stock indices for timber rise sharply in Belarus
Belarusian Universal Commodity Exchange updated its indices at the end of March. The sharpest growth was shown by round unprocessed softwood timber of B grade of medium-sized coniferous species.
As related to February, they rose in price by almost 32%. For comparison: in February this index grew by less than 3%.
In general, the composite index for all round timber (on the domestic market) in March showed a significant growth and amounted to plus 7%.