Trade turnover between Belarus and Pakistan rises by 80% in 2023! What figures to expect in 2024?
On October 15-16, 2024, Pakistan hosted the SCO Heads of Government Council.
For 10 member countries, this is a good platform for discussing issues within the organization, but each country still has some bilateral meetings, the same applies to Minsk and Islamabad.
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei Metelitsa told about joint projects between Pakistan and Belarus, as well as how much trade turnover between the two countries has increased in recent years of cooperation.
In 2023, the trade turnover between the countries increased significantly, and in 2024, there is also good dynamics. As the ambassador noted, cooperation is also advancing in the supply of agricultural machinery, agricultural products and other goods. "Ties are developing in the field of education and medicine. All this helps to further strengthen the relationship, make it broader and more beneficial for the two countries. This makes a certain contribution to improving the standard of living of both Belarusians and Pakistanis," said Andrei Metelitsa.
