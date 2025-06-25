Union of Opportunities. EAEU is Heavy Hitter on World Stage

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is not a political club, it is an economic platform that generates results. In 2015, the EAEU treaty entered into force. 10 years later, we see real results.

Trade is growing stronger, crises are being smoothed out. A common energy market is already being formed so that we do not depend on the whims of external players. And how many jobs have been created thanks to the joint projects!

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33da2e69-f5c4-4dd1-b05c-ad797dbed1bb/conversions/22dfb02f-9b53-4950-98d1-d732e7b8298a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33da2e69-f5c4-4dd1-b05c-ad797dbed1bb/conversions/22dfb02f-9b53-4950-98d1-d732e7b8298a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33da2e69-f5c4-4dd1-b05c-ad797dbed1bb/conversions/22dfb02f-9b53-4950-98d1-d732e7b8298a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/33da2e69-f5c4-4dd1-b05c-ad797dbed1bb/conversions/22dfb02f-9b53-4950-98d1-d732e7b8298a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

These are not just numbers - these are people's lives that are changing for the better. A platform for stability in an unstable world, a powerful union of five countries: Belarus, Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan.

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ebbe94d-cab2-4544-a948-9e02ec745493/conversions/933c34c6-9667-4aee-ace8-705ab0250a25-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ebbe94d-cab2-4544-a948-9e02ec745493/conversions/933c34c6-9667-4aee-ace8-705ab0250a25-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ebbe94d-cab2-4544-a948-9e02ec745493/conversions/933c34c6-9667-4aee-ace8-705ab0250a25-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2ebbe94d-cab2-4544-a948-9e02ec745493/conversions/933c34c6-9667-4aee-ace8-705ab0250a25-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Together we are 180 million people, the territory is 20 million square kilometers. A fifth of the land area- from Brest to Vladivostok, from Minsk to Yerevan, Bishkek and Almaty. And also the combined GDP, which in 2024 exceeded 2.5 trillion dollars. And this is not an abstraction. These are figures. This is weight - geopolitical, economic. These are the evidence that the union is a serious player on the world stage! Why is it needed? So that our states can build the economy together, to trade, and develop projects.

2025 - The Year of Belarus' Presidency of the EAEU

In 2025, Belarus is not just a participant, but the helmsman of the EAEU. Our country has put forward 9 initiatives necessary for creating a common economic space where technologies will flourish: artificial intelligence, electric transport, and robotics.