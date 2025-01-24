What countries invest in Belarusian economy?

Where do foreign investments into Belarus come from? Andrei Kartun, First Deputy Minister of Economy of the Republic of Belarus told on the Spotlight Interview program.

"We probably didn't even expect such activity from foreign investors. Last year, according to our estimates, all the data is not yet available, but almost 5.4 billion dollars of direct foreign investment had already been attracted," in-studio guest noted.

Andrei Kartun:

"Traditionally, the Russian Federation occupies 30% in our direct foreign investments structure. It is important that the share of Chinese investment has increased – they are our second trading partner. Moreover, we see growth by 2024 of about 50%, that is, in one and a half times."