What Goods Banned from Belarus' Exports?

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce19ed15-1b93-4960-91a5-5dadeb56c7e2/conversions/816b5bb2-8aa7-415b-95be-b7ee3f442891-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce19ed15-1b93-4960-91a5-5dadeb56c7e2/conversions/816b5bb2-8aa7-415b-95be-b7ee3f442891-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce19ed15-1b93-4960-91a5-5dadeb56c7e2/conversions/816b5bb2-8aa7-415b-95be-b7ee3f442891-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ce19ed15-1b93-4960-91a5-5dadeb56c7e2/conversions/816b5bb2-8aa7-415b-95be-b7ee3f442891-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus has extended the ban on the export of certain industrial commodities. This is stipulated by Resolution of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus dated September 18, 2025 No. 514, which was officially published on the National Legal Internet Portal, BelTA reports.

The document states that it is prohibited to export goods listed in the Appendix outside Belarus to EAEU member states, regardless of their country of origin, as well as goods from Belarus outside the customs territory of the EAEU to non-EAEU member states when placed under the customs procedures of export, temporary export, processing outside the customs territory, and re-export.

The list of goods includes gypsum, anhydrite, dental cements and other filling materials, bone-reconstructing cements, devices identified as ostomy devices, photographic plates and films, flat, sensitized, unexposed, made of any material except paper, cardboard, or textiles, and X-ray films.

The list includes gloves, mittens, and mittens used for medical, surgical, dental, or veterinary purposes; glass ampoules; waste and scrap tungsten and tungsten products; containers for compressed or liquefied gas; and containers made of ferrous metals.

The document also applies to knives and cutting blades for machines or mechanical devices; industrial or laboratory furnaces and ovens, including non-electric incinerators; forklift trucks; other trucks equipped with lifting or loading and unloading equipment; and other items.

The restrictions do not apply to goods accompanied by a certificate of origin or an expert report confirming their Belarusian or Russian origin. The ban does not apply to goods obtained as a result of processing operations within the customs territory of the EAEU in Belarus under the customs procedure for processing within the customs territory, nor to goods manufactured using goods previously placed under the free customs zone procedure.

Some exceptions also apply to goods used as international transport vehicles, exported from the customs territory of the EAEU, and goods transported as part of international transit operations originating and terminating outside of Belarus.

A complete list of goods temporarily banned from export outside of Belarus is attached to the resolution on the National Legal Internet Portal.