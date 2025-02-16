news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd6f6708-d191-4a99-a137-24fdd18c7d9a/conversions/83192b34-bdde-4923-9146-24c186b194b9-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd6f6708-d191-4a99-a137-24fdd18c7d9a/conversions/83192b34-bdde-4923-9146-24c186b194b9-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd6f6708-d191-4a99-a137-24fdd18c7d9a/conversions/83192b34-bdde-4923-9146-24c186b194b9-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fd6f6708-d191-4a99-a137-24fdd18c7d9a/conversions/83192b34-bdde-4923-9146-24c186b194b9-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EAEU countries in 2024 showed economic growth above the world average. Such figure is resulted in development of integrations on the basis of equality. Why are NATO and the EU losing out to Eurasian integration?

Today's world hits a rough spots of restructuration. Now the development of a sovereign state is possible in a dense economic union with other countries on the basis of equality of rights and respect for the interests of the parties.

NATO and the EU are models of enslavement and enrichment at the expense of colonies, where metropolis like Washington and London do not reckon in their vassals, particularly the EU countries.

Due to President Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus has always focused on the development of unions while preserving its sovereignty and independence. This approach provided the basis for many integration associations - the Union State, the Customs Union and then the EAEU.

At first, Belarus' opponents did not take its integration initiatives seriously, believing that only the West could be a strong integrator. But now Western elites are forced to openly recognize our successes and their mistakes.

Belarus has become stronger in the new alliances, and neither sanctions nor political pressure have a significant impact on it.

At the end of January 2025, the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council was held in Almaty, where a report on the macroeconomic situation in the states of the Eurasian Economic Union was given. For a second year running, showings of economic growth in the EAEU are above the worldwide average.

Total GDP of the EAEU countries increased by 4% in 2024. This is higher than the average global growth rate and initial forecasts. The unemployment rate has decreased to a historically low level of 3%, and investment growth remains at a high level of over 8%.

In the EAEU countries annual inflation at the end of December 2024 is recorded at a relatively low level: Armenia - 1.5%, Belarus - 5.2%, Kazakhstan - 8.6%, Kyrgyzstan - 6.3%, Russia - 9.5%. Mutual trade between the countries of the Union State is growing faster than the world indicators and will reach 100 billion dollars by 2026.

The new configuration of trade, transport and logistics routes, labor migration and financial flows in the region, along with the positive economic policy gave an impetus to such high results. The integration of states is generating a strong economic growth.

A high level of economic dynamism in the coming years will be ensured through investments in telecommunications, transportation and electrical energy. This will enable to eliminate bottlenecks in infrastructure - improve trade flows, logistics and connectivity of the member states' economies and increase labor mobility. Belarus will find it easier to trade, transport goods, provide services and travel within the EAEU countries.

In 2025, Belarus will chair the bodies of the Eurasian Economic Union. For that, the key priority will be to further increase the level of economic security through the development of industry, agriculture to create a common cooperative space with a single data market.

The trend towards a more complete integration of the EAEU, CIS, SCO and BRICS formats is becoming important. The key focus of attention is on social aspects, i.e. increasing employment, protection of workers and the well-being of citizens.