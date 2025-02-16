Why foreigners choose Belarus for treatment

Medical tourism in Belarus increased by almost 20% in 2024. It is reported that more than 160 thousand people from 159 countries visited the republic last year for treatment and health improvement.

Most of the visitors (60%) are from the CIS countries, mainly from Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Armenia and Georgia. At the same time, there were quite a lot of tourists from China, as well as Syria, Germany, the USA and Israel.

Yan Bedushevsky, head of the state project "Clinics of Belarus":

"According to the results of 2024, the growth in the export of medical services amounted to more than 10%. Foreigners are attracted not only by the prices, but also by the quality of the services provided. Often, patients come for treatment to specific specialists with world-class qualifications."