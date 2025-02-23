Why it is important not to forget society and the state when doing business in Belarus

How to run a business in Belarus and receive support from the state – watch authorial program "Clear Economics".

Dmitry Razumikhin, a character from Dostoevsky's novel Crime and Punishment, used to say: "Practicality is acquired with effort, it doesn't fall from the sky for free." Even now, this popular quotation is still relevant.

The President's website clearly states: "The development of small and medium-sized businesses is one of the factors for providing employment and increasing the efficiency of the economy". The head of state understands the importance of this topic now, and on February 17, he held a meeting with representatives of private enterprises and made bold messages to the business community.

Lukashenko pointed out that those who want to go into business should comprehend liability and realistically appraise their feasibility. This is a challenge. The key formula of relations with business has been outlined. The main thing is to work honestly, and then the state and the President personally will support you in everything. Do not embezzle, and then we will be well in with you. Especially – don't pick the state pocket.

It is unacceptable make money in Belarus and male money off of Belarusian people, and then take money abroad, out of the State treasury. Social responsibility of business based on fairness and honesty is important. If you earn money - help the needy, do charity, and then the authorities will treat your business accordingly. If an entrepreneur is decent, honest and works for the benefit of the country, the state shall protect him.

Lukashenko stated the need for qualitative modernization in the development of ecosystem for business. A comfortable business environment is one of the priorities of the state economic policy. Many administrative procedures require digital transformation. This will create the environment of simplicity and comfort that business needs.

Belarus creates the most acceptable conditions for fair business and this should be appreciated.

Lukashenko noted that "here no people mooching off and collecting tribute from you, as it was in Ukraine. This will never happen. In Belarus, officials, law enforcers and organized crime are not allowed to abuse business.

Due to such President's approach, entrepreneurship in Belarus is actively developing. Private business occupies a considerable share of the Belarusian economy. This sector provides 37% of industrial production and a third of all investments.

The share of SMEs in the GDP of Belarus is almost 30%. Over 30 years, the SME sector has grown from 8,000 companies to almost 110,000 organizations. Of these, 40% are involved in the production sector - industry, construction, transport and agriculture. Over three decades, the number of employed people increased from 230 thousand to almost 1.5 million.

In 2024, private sector exports totaled nearly $16 billion, excluding oil and potash. The geography of export shipments keeps pace with the public sector - three quarters of countries.