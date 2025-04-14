About 1.1 million foreigners entered Belarus during 3 years of visa-free travel regime

About 1.1 million foreigners have visited Belarus over the three years since the launch of the visa-free regime, BelTA informs with reference to the State Border Committee of Belarus.

According to the State Border Committee, a visa-free regime was introduced for the citizens of the neighboring European countries on 15 April 2022 following the relevant resolution of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. A total of 1,062,746 foreigners have visited Belarus over the past three years, among them: 610,896 citizens of Lithuania, 261,419 citizens and 80,134 non-citizens of Latvia and 110,297 citizens of Poland.

Since July 19 last year, 35 more countries have been added to the list of countries that are allowed visa-free entry. Currently, 22,853 citizens of these countries have visited Belarus.

The State Border Committee points the attention that the head of state had decided to extend visa-free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until December 31, 2025 inclusive.